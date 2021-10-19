DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $60.59

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.59, but opened at $56.38. DLocal shares last traded at $55.30, with a volume of 37,921 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get DLocal alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth $87,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.