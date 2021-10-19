DogeCash One Day Volume Tops $6,393.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 33.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $315,787.06 and approximately $6,393.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00025237 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000978 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,858,977 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

