Dogecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $32.23 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $32.23 billion and approximately $2.26 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.10 or 0.00297259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,760,288,526 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

