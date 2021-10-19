Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,200,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after buying an additional 484,678 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,333,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 314,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,185. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

