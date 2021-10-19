Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Trading Down 3.4%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRLGF shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Clarus Securities upped their target price on Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

