Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Donaldson worth $140,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,423,000 after purchasing an additional 173,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,084,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after acquiring an additional 210,228 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

