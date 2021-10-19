dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOTD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOTD stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £745.30 million and a P/E ratio of 69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. dotdigital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 132.50 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.86). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 260.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 230.14.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

