Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Douglas Emmett worth $82,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DEI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $43,722,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,645 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

NYSE DEI opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 123.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

