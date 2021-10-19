Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dover updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.450-$7.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.45-7.50 EPS.

DOV stock opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94. Dover has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

