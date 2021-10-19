Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.42. Dover also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.450-$7.500 EPS.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.94. Dover has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.00.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.