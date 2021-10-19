Drep [new] (DREP) Market Cap Tops $26.08 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $26.08 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00040635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.08 or 0.00193356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00088985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

