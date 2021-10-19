Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.52% of Dril-Quip worth $138,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,639 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 128,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after acquiring an additional 61,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

