Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 217,726 shares.The stock last traded at $24.69 and had previously closed at $25.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $860.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.