DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSPG shares. Cowen lowered DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DSP Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285,453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a PE ratio of -99.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.