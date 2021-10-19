Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.77% of Ducommun worth $50,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.
Ducommun stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Ducommun
Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.
