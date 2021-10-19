Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,315,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,901 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.67% of Duke Realty worth $299,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 46.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Duke Realty by 18.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,729,000 after acquiring an additional 65,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,063,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.