Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNLM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,293 ($16.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,361.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,401.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) dividend. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,422 ($18.58), for a total value of £134,393.22 ($175,585.60).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.