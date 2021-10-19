Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.21

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.21 and last traded at $62.13, with a volume of 27530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $19,884,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

