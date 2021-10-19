DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.28 ($49.74).

DWS opened at €36.76 ($43.25) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 52 week high of €41.88 ($49.27). The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

