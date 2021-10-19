Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Dycom Industries worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of DY opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.