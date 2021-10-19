e-Gulden Market Capitalization Hits $2.85 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $152.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00290914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000082 BTC.

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,985,613 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,351 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

