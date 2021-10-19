E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Acquires $443,200.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

E2open Parent stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $16,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,988,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.