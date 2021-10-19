E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CFO Purchases $21,920.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CFO Jarett Janik purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

