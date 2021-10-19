E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Update

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,330,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 12,240,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Equities analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,976,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,670,148 shares of company stock valued at $19,553,674 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $16,687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $13,193,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth $21,988,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

