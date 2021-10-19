EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.62

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and traded as high as $19.75. EACO shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $95.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.