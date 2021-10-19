Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $507.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce sales of $507.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $515.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $447.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 198.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 373,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 34.4% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 98.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

