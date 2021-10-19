Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Eagle Materials worth $75,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 111,894 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 182,723 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

