Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $159.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

EXP stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,472. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

