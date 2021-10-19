Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $159.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.
EXP stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,472. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18.
In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.