Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $159.50 price target on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.28.

EXP stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

