Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell Sells 27,500 Shares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. 746,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,470. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 34.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

