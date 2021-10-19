EastGroup Properties (EGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $130.64 and a 1 year high of $185.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.22.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

