Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

