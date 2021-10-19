Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Up 7.3%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.67. 227,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,921,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 84.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 76.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 378,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 163,602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 158.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 173.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.