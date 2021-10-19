Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

