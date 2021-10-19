Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

