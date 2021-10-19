Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $15.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.