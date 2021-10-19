Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EVG)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years.

EVG opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

