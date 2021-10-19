Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of ETG stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

