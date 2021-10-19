Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ETB stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

