Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of ETB stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
