Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSE:ETV opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $16.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

