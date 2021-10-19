Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 35.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:ETY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.