eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.