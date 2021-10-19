eBoost Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $587.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. eBoost has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $587.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eBoost has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00293773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

