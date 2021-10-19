Ecolab (ECL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $218.69 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.45.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

