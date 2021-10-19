EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.48

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.48 and traded as high as C$6.00. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 10,002 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.42 million and a P/E ratio of -93.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 22.18.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EcoSynthetix news, Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at C$1,254,539.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

