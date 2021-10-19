EDC Blockchain (EDC) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $224,789.46 and approximately $799.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,216.15 or 1.00122982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00053871 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.40 or 0.00703842 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001608 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004342 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

