Edgeware Price Up 119.3% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 119.3% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $107.14 million and $2.47 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00192176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00088953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,484,300,531 coins and its circulating supply is 5,841,368,850 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

