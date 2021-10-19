Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,143,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 176,583 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

