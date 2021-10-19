Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,689,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836,348 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.55% of Edison International worth $560,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Edison International by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Edison International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 367,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,004 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Edison International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 43,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Edison International by 1,926.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. 4,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,924. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

