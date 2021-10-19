EJF Capital LLC Acquires 60,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 171.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,448,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after buying an additional 219,810 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 278,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 111,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

ET opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $9,993,722.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,417,134.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

